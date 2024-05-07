Deepika Padukone’s leaked photo: Fans spot baby bump

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been making headlines due to her pregnancy. The actress, who announced her pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh in February 2024, is now enjoying her babymoon and fans have now spotted her baby bump for the first time in a leaked photo.

The Babymoon Viral Photo

Recently, an unseen picture of Deepika and Ranveer surfaced on social media, capturing a candid moment during their babymoon.

In the photo, Deepika is seen deboarding the stairs of a cruise ship, wearing a comfortable brown-hued long t-shirt that gracefully highlights her blossoming baby bump. She completed her look with cool sunglasses, exuding both style and comfort. Ranveer, dressed in all-white attire, follows closely behind his pregnant wife.

Deepika Padukone Skips Met Gala 2024

Deepika Padukone is a frequent attendee of the Met Gala, a star-studded event known for its extravagant fashion. However, this year, she chose to skip the event and spend quality time with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple, who has been married for five years, will soon embark on their parenthood journey in September 2024.

Action Scenes During Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone continued to work during her pregnancy, even performing action scenes on the sets of her next movie her cameo role in “Singham Again.” The actress donned a police uniform and impressed everyone with her dedication and energy. Director Rohit Shetty accompanied her during the shoot, and fans eagerly await her upcoming projects.