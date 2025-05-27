Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, known for her stunning looks and stellar film choices, is now hitting headlines but for all the wrong reasons. After reports surfaced that she has been ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited film Spirit opposite Prabhas, the controversy has taken a fresh twist with the movie’s plot leak and filmmaker’s latest social media post.

As per reports, Deepika had put forward several conditions including a whopping Rs 20 crore salary, an eight-hour work schedule, and even a share in the film’s profits. These demands reportedly didn’t sit well with the Animal director, leading to her removal from the project.

Amid this buzz, Deepika’s debut film Om Shanti Om is back in the spotlight. Guess how much she charged for her debut film?

Deepika Padukone’s remuneration for Om Shanti Om

Not many know that the actress had starred in the blockbuster for free. Yes, you read that right! While Shah Rukh Khan charged crores, Deepika chose to work without remuneration as she considered it an honour to debut alongside the superstar. The film turned her into an overnight sensation and marked the beginning of her incredible journey in Bollywood.

However, things have taken a sharp turn now.

What did Sandeep tweet?

On Monday night, Sandeep Reddy Vanga broke his silence through a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly slamming Deepika for alleged “PR games” and leaking parts of the film’s story. Though he didn’t take names, his words were quite pointed.

“When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are… Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? …You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it,” Vanga wrote.

The post has now gone viral and has added more fuel to the fire.

Following Deepika’s exit, Animal actress Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the new female lead. She announced her casting in Spirit with a post on social media this Saturday.

The drama doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Let’s see where this controversy heads next.

