Deepthi Ravula is India’s lone Eisenhower fellow in 2024

The CEO of WE Hub, Deepthi Ravula, has been selected as an Eisenhower Fellow for 2024. Among the 22 eminent leaders from 22 different nations, she is the only one from India.

For its Global Programme, the esteemed Eisenhower Fellowships chooses exceptional leaders from all across the world. This year, the chosen fellows will traverse the entire country for about six weeks as part of the programme. They will engage in in-depth discussions and conferences with professionals in their respective fields.

What is WE Hub?

WE Hub is a state-led platform that promotes and fosters female entrepreneurship through incubation, government support, and a collaborative environment. At the moment, WE Hub is assisting 67 entrepreneurs.

Pre-incubation programmes like Greater 50 – WE Spark and UPsurge raise awareness of entrepreneurship and provide coaching to ambitious women entrepreneurs. They may get technical, financial, governmental, and policy support through incubation programmes like WE Spark and WEnture.

