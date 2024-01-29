Defeat in Hyderabad: India’s coaches must instill more resolve among players

Scientists say that earthquakes are the most unpredictable phenomena. No expert can say when and where it will strike. But apparently there is another calamity that is just as unpredictable. That is the collapse of the Indian batting line up. It could happen at the most unexpected times. One day our batters may fight like world champions and another day they may falter and fumble like novices.

The defeat in the first Test match against England at Hyderabad on January 28 was shocking and disappointing. After taking a huge first innings lead India was expected to romp home as a comfortable winner. But from a position of strength India frittered away the advantages and ended up losing a match that it could have won very easily. The loss was totally unexpected and difficult to digest.

What Dravid and BCCI must do

Coach Rahul Dravid blamed it on the side’s inability to get an even bigger score in the first innings. Although India scored 436, Dravid felt that India should have reached at least 500. He admitted that the conditions were perfect on the second day but Indian batters failed to capitalise. However, for this to happen, Dravid himself must see to it that the players show more determination when facing a given task.

The absence of Virat Kohli was badly felt. But the BCCI too has to be alert and not be afraid to experiment by bringing in newcomers when the situation requires it. Some players are doing well in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz Khan has some big scores. Why not give such players an opportunity. The secret to Australia’s dominance is that the board and selectors are ever alert and bring in changes as soon as the situation needs it. England also tried out Tom Hartley and the move succeeded.

The England camp was elated. The BBC carried a headline which screamed: “Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley inspire all-time great victory.” According to The Guardian , there were about 500 or so England fans at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad and they were close to experiencing nirvana.

Geoff Boycott was not surprised

However, according to former England opening batsman Geoff Boycott, India’s defeat was not unexpected. “On a pitch that is deteriorating, it is difficult for a team batting last to go past even 180 runs,” he said. He gave a lot of credit to Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley, the two players who were largely responsible for taking England to a victory.

Boycott also said that this was the best innings that Pope has played for England. Ashwin and Jadeja have vast experience and between themselves they have bagged more than 700 wickets between them. Then there was also Bumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world now. Overcoming these challenges needed great courage and confidence and Oliver Pope exhibited these qualities in plenty while scoring 196.

The other man who toppled India was the tall spinner Tom Hartley. He was a surprise packet. Indian batters are supposed to be excellent in playing spin. From their schoolboy days they become used to playing against spin bowlers on spinning tracks. But what happened on Sunday in Hyderabad left everyone baffled.

Who is Tom Hartley?

Who is this Tom Hartley who wrecked India? The decision of the England selectors to pick the inexperienced Hartley as one of the frontline spinners for the tour of India was a surprise. But it has worked.

According to Wisden magazine, the 24-year-old Hartley provides a left-arm orthodox option, turning the ball away from India’s many right-handed batters. The magazine has written in an article: “Despite his limited experience, Hartley’s selection could offer England with a significant point of difference. At a height of 6 feet 4 inches, he has a high release point and sends the ball through quickly. His angle and style of bowling is seen as England’s best option for selecting a similar type of bowler to Axar Patel.”

But for India, this is the time to carry out a course correction. The first Test match has been lost but four more remain. Steps need to be taken immediately before the situation spirals out of control and the entire series is lost.

Brief scores:

England 246 (Stokes 70, Jadeja 3 for 88, Ashwin 3 for 68) and 420 (Pope 196, Bumrah 4 for 41, Ashwin 3 for 126) beat India 436 (Jaiswal 80, Rahul 86, Jadeja 87, Root 4 for 79) and 202 (Hartley 7 for 62).