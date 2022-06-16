Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 16th June 2022 7:50 pm IST
Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the security situation along the border during his visit to forward areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Also seen is Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with the Armed Forces personnel during his visit to forward areas of Jammu & Kashmir. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with the Armed Forces personnel during his visit to forward areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Also seen is Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande. (PTI Photo)

