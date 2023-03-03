Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Israeli counterpart

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Major General Yoav Gallant and is understood to have discussed key projects relating to co-development of military hardware.

“Was happy to speak with the Defence Minister of Israel, Major General Yoav Gallant. India attaches tremendous importance to its relations with Israel,” Singh said.

“Looking forward to work closely with him towards strengthening the defence cooperation between both the countries,” he said.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during which both leaders agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation.

Netanyahu is expected to visit India this year.

