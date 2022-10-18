Defence tech: IIT Hyderabad launches 4-month-long program for startups

Hyderabad: iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with iDEX DIO (Innovations for Defense Excellence – Defense Innovation Organization), has designed a unique program to acclimatize relevant civilian tech startups into defence applications. Acclimatization Boot Camp for Defense Startups was launched today by the union minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh, at DefExpo 2022 Gandhinagar.

‘The ABC for Defence Startups’ would be a 4-month long program and would select 10-12 startups in their first cohort. These startups would be connected to the knowledge partners, which include serving and retired armed forces. These mentors would understand the technology of the startup and connect the use case for the same in defence applications, a press note from IIT-H said.

“After narrowing down the problem statement mutually, a startup would build a prototype with the help of iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad and run it through mentors to validate the solution. At the end of the boot camp, startups would be trained in writing proposals for grants and procurements. The aim of this boot camp is to acclimatize a startup with civilian technology, find a use case in defence, and help apply for grants and procurements for defence,” it further said.

Rajnath Singh, while launching the program, congratulated iTIC Incubator and iDEX teams and stated, “It is good to see iDEX and iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad are collaborating and designing a new program. This will boost our defence ecosystem lot.”

“Startups can apply to this program at www.itic.iith.ac.in/abcd. The deadline for applications is November 18, 2022, and the program kickstarts on December 8 onwards. Benefits for startups include feedback from the defence ecosystem, access to iTIC and IITH infrastructure, proposal writing for defence procurements and grants, and access to the defence market. Listing out these benefits to the startups under the program”, Prof B S Murty, Director IITH informed while expressing his confidence in the success of the initiative and welcomed the startups to make use of this unique program.