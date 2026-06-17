Dehradun BJP leader’s murder leads to arson, stone-pelting

Dehradun: Communal tension persists in Uttarakhand’s capital following the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, Vinod Kumar, on Saturday, June 13, with reports of riots, large-scale violence, arson, and stone-pelting.

The arrest of Imtiaz, 58, on Monday, June 15, took the total number of arrests to five, while a first information report (FIR) was registered against 100 to 150 unidentified rioters, PTI reported.

A mob in the Bairagiwala village allegedly killed Vinod following an altercation with over 40 people, armed with lathis, wooden planks, hammers, and shovels, who stormed his house and assaulted his family. Vinod died on the spot after being struck on the head with a hammer, police said.

The altercation was triggered by a dispute over irrigation water.

Subsequently, a case under sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 191 (2) (rioting) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against 12 suspects and 30-40 unidentified people.

Violence the following day, police injured

Dehradun: Flames billow from the residence of an accused in the alleged killing of a 44-year-old local BJP functionary in a clash on Saturday in Bairagiwala village, Dehradun, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Violence erupted on Sunday morning, June 14, allegedly targeting police personnel and properties belonging to the accused. According to the FIR, when a police team comprising Inspector Manmohan Singh Negi and Sahaspur police station in-charge Pradeep Singh Rawat arrived at Bairagiwala village on Sunday morning to investigate the murder, they saw a crowd of 100 to 150 people had gathered at the house of the deceased, and the atmosphere was tense.

Dehradun: Security personnel conduct a flag march after Vinod Kumar, a 44-year-old local BJP functionary, was beaten to death and three members of his family were injured in an attack on their home by a group of people in Bairagiwala village, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

District administration and police tried to pacify the crowd and requested them to cooperate with legal proceedings. However, unidentified miscreants grew aggressive, started raising slogans and demanded immediate public punishment for the murder accused.

Dehradun: Debris scattered around after authorities raze “illegal” structures belonging to an accused, in the alleged killing of 44-year-old local BJP functionary in a clash on Saturday in Bairagiwala village, Dehradun, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Between 11 am and 2 pm on Sunday, the mob surrounded the residence of one of the murder accused, Masoom, the FIR read. When the authorities tried to intervene, the rioters pelted stones at police and administrative officials from nearby fields and other locations. Several police personnel, including Premnagar Station House Officer Naresh Rathore, Head Constable Pravindra Kumar and Constable Vikas Tyagi, were injured in the stone-pelting.

Dehradun: Flames billow from the residence of an accused, in the alleged killing of 44-year-old local BJP functionary in a clash on Saturday in Bairagiwala village, Dehradun, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

No stopping the rioters

The rioters continued wreaking havoc. They broke up into smaller groups, stormed the houses of the accused persons, vandalised the structures, and damaged household items. They also vandalised and set fire to vehicles parked on and outside the premises, including motorcycles and tractors, causing heavy financial loss and spreading panic in the area.

Dehradun: People gather as authorities raze “illegal” structures belonging to an accused, in the alleged killing of 44-year-old local BJP functionary in a clash on Saturday in Bairagiwala village, Dehradun, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

As the crowd refused to calm down despite appeals through prominent locals, police used minimum force and dispersed the rioters with a mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

“The police have video-recorded the entire incident using cameras and mobile phones to identify the rioters based on the footage and other evidence,” Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said.

Dehradun: Security personnel conduct a flag march after Vinod Kumar a 44-year-old local BJP functionary was beaten to death and three members of his family were injured in an attack on their home by a group of people in Bairagiwala village, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

We are trying to identify those involved in the rioting, and action will be taken against them accordingly, he added.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Inspector Negi, under BNS sections 191(2) and 191(3) for armed rioting, Section 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant, Section 221 for obstructing public servant, and sections 324(4), 326, and 3(5) for mischief, causing extensive damage by fire, and joint liability.

Bulldozer action amid Jai Shri Ram chants

In the wake of the killing, authorities razed “illegal” structures belonging to the accused on Sunday, continuing the operations till Tuesday, amid cries of Jai Shri Ram by the crowd gathered.

Dehradun: Authorities raze “illegal” structures belonging to an accused, in the alleged killing of 44-year-old local BJP functionary in a clash on Saturday in Bairagiwala village, Dehradun, Sunday, June 14, 2026. The deceased, Vinod, was allegedly killed on Saturday in a dispute over irrigation, and three members of his family were critically injured in the clash. (Source: PTI)

Uttarakhand and Kali Sena State President, Bhupesh Joshi, called upon all Hindus to drive out Muslims from the village, questioning their right to live in the country. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain shared a video on Wednesday, June 17, of Joshi’s open hate speech targeting Muslims.

“Such statements are a direct attack on the Constitution and the very idea of India,” the MP said.

“Aaj bulldozer karvaahi hori hai dekhiye. Mein in mullo Kehena chahatha hoon kaaide me rahoge tho fayde me rahoge. Mein yaha ke Hinduo se kehena chahatha hoon in mullo ko gaon se bhagaao. Koi mulla topi me nai dikhna chahiye. Gaon me ek masjid nai honi chahiye aur naahi masjid me azaan honi chahiye. mere hisaab se Musalman ko desh me rahne ka koi adhikari nai . Jai Shri Ram (Look, bulldozer action is taking place today. I want to tell these Mullahs: stay in line, and you’ll be better off. I want to tell the Hindus here: drive these Mullahs out of the village. No Mullah in a skullcap should be seen. There shouldn’t be a single mosque in the village, nor should the Azaan be heard from a mosque. In my view, Muslims have no right to live in this country. Jai Shri Ram),” Joshi said.

In Bairagiwala, Dehradun, the State President of the Uttarakhand Kali Sena openly called for Muslims to be driven out of the village and questioned their right to live in the country. Such statements are a direct attack on the Constitution and the very idea of India.



The BJP’s… pic.twitter.com/KFQgEmIoM5 — Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, M P (@NasirHussainINC) June 17, 2026

Muslim organisations claim innocents are targeted

While curfew-like tension remains in the village, Muslim Seva Sangathan protested outside the District Magistrate’s office, stating that innocent Muslims were being targeted in the aftermath.

Bulldozers had been used against the homes of people who were not even involved in the communal clash, the organisation said, demanding action against the officials responsible.

Its President, Naim Qureshi, called for a fair inquiry and financial aid for Vinod’s family. “We demand Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased leader’s family and a government job for one family member. At the same time, innocent people whose homes were demolished should also get justice,” said Qureshi.

Dehradun: Family members and relatives mourn the death of Vinod Kumar, a 44-year-old local BJP functionary who was allegedly beaten to death, while three members of his family were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked their home over an irrigation dispute, in Bairagiwala village, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Monday, June 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_15_2026_000244B)

Dehradun: Family members and relatives of Vinod Kumar mourn as the 44-year-old local BJP functionary was beaten to death and three members of his family were injured in an attack on their home by a group of people over irrigation dispute in Bairagiwala village, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

“Several innocent families suffered due to bulldozer action. Officials responsible for wrongful action should also be held accountable,” he added.