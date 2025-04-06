Delay for ‘The Raja Saab’ as Prabhas battles busy schedule

Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. After Baahubali, he became popular all over the country. He is now working on many films like Salaar 2, Kalki 2, Spirit, and Fauji. One of these films is The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi.

Why The Raja Saab is Getting Delayed

The film was first planned to release on April 10, 2025. But now it has been delayed. The team wants the film to look grand and is spending a lot on VFX and sets. They are not ready to release it until everything looks perfect.

Prabhas got hurt while shooting another film, Fauji. Some songs are still not filmed. Also, music director Thaman is creating new music again due to the delay.

Many big movies are releasing in the second half of 2025 like War 2, Vishwambhara, and Akhanda 2. So, it’s hard to find a good date. That’s why the team is now thinking about Sankranthi 2026, a festive time when films usually do well.

The Raja Saab is special because it brings Prabhas back to comedy after a long time. If it comes out during Sankranthi 2026 with good promotion, it still has a chance to be a big hit.