Delegation led by Karnataka Min to visit Davos for World Economic Forum meet

Bengaluru: A high-level delegation led by Heavy and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil will leave on January 14 to attend the World Economic Forum-2024 annual meet which will be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 15 to 19.

Patil said that during the meeting, the delegation will draw the attention of businessmen over to the Karnataka government’s business-friendly policies, evolved ecosystem, potential areas for investment, availability of human resources, priority to imbibe skills among students, and efficient single window system.

He said that the delegation will hold all the meetings in Davos under the ‘Innovation Will Impact’ theme.

“Our government aims to develop Karnataka as the leading manufacturing hub of Asia. We are also focussing on areas such as semiconductor, electric automotive, space and defense, clean energy, research and development and artificial intelligence,” the minister said.

He said that the delegation’s aim is to attract more investment and to achieve collaborations with other business partners

The delegation includes L.K. Athiq Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ekarup Kaur, Secretary, ITBT, S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Commerce and Industries, and Mahesh, CEO, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) among others.