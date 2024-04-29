Deleted posts show BJP IT cell chief’s shifting stance on reservation

The head of the BJP’s IT cell, Amit Malviya, has come under scrutiny after he deleted his old tweets opposing the reservation policies. A row erupted after many such posts resurfaced, raising questions about the party’s stance on reservation and the transparency of its online communication.

According to the search results, Malviya had previously posted tweets encouraging people to abandon all types of reservation. One of his deleted tweets from 2013 reads, “When we should be talking about getting rid of all reservations, we have a new wave demanding reservation for women.”

These deleted tweets stand in contrast to Malviya’s more recent endorsement in a video by Editors Guild, Professor Dilip Mandal, which discussed reservation policies. The deletion of his earlier anti-reservation tweets and the subsequent endorsement of a pro-reservation video has led to accusations of political opportunism and a lack of consistency in the BJP’s messaging on this sensitive issue.

The resurfacing of these tweets has also drawn attention to the BJP’s stance on reservation, with many questioning the party’s commitment to addressing the concerns of marginalised communities.

Several opposition leaders and social media users have criticised Malviya and the BJP for their apparent shift on the topic of reservation. Some have accused the party of manipulating public opinion and engaging in the selective deletion of content to suit their political agenda and gain a vote bank.

Here are a few deleted tweets by BJP IT cell head @amitmalviya. He is now endorsing Prof @Profdilipmandal's video on reservation. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/rOMIcyAmP0 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 29, 2024

BJP is very keen on ending Reservations.



Amit Malviya clearly indicates BJP's vile intentions. pic.twitter.com/XozspGstGZ — Spirit of Congress✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) April 28, 2024

However, this is not the only controversy surrounding the BJP IT cell chief. He has already faced criticism for his role in spreading misinformation and misleading propaganda via social media platforms. Several instances have been revealed in which Malviya provided false information, edited videos, and misrepresented facts to serve the political agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).