Deletion of 20L ration cards in Telangana: NGO demands probe

Hyderabad: Aseem, an NGO working for rights and entitlements of marginalized communities, in a representation to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy urged for the formulation of a high-level committee to study the arbitrary deletion of 20 lakh ration cards, on different grounds, in Telangana.

In a nine-pointer representation, SQ Masood, activist and Secretary, Aseem, addressed several issues that have resulted in the exclusion and deprivation of the underprivileged from their fundamental right to food.

Masood in his representation stated that the post the digitalisation of data, under the ‘End to End Computerization of targeted Public Distribution System’, coupled with technology-based identification has led to the deletion of approximately 2 lakh ration cards but the government of Telangana.

“Ration cards have been deleted without conducting field-level inquiries or providing adequate notice to beneficiaries,” he stated, adding that drastic action has been taken against beneficiaries who have not drawn ration from the Fair Price Shops (FPS) for a period ranging from 3 to 6 months.

Also Read Over 20 lakh ration cards cancelled in Telangana, no new Issuance despite SC directive

It is crucial that he government address the concerns and ensure that the technological advancements in managing ration cards do not inadvertently lead to the marginalization of vulnerable populations.

Masood also raised doubts over the 360-degree profiling system for all citizens, aimed at streamlining and enhancing the efficiency of welfare programs. “The approach raises serious apprehensions regarding data limitations and privacy infringement,” he said.

Over the mandating of E-KYC and addition of family members on ration cards, Masood stated that the Supreme Court and High Court, between 2021-2023, directed the state to conduct recertification of all deleted ration cards and address the issues of those enrolled, including the addition of family members, etc., and grant cards to all migrant workers in the state, who are registered on the e-shram portal.