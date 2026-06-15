Delhi: 28-yr-old man attempts to rape mentally challenged woman

New Delhi: An elderly mentally challenged woman was brutally attacked in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, with CCTV footage showing the accused attempting to sexually assault her after hitting her with a brick.

A 28-year-old man, identified as Vishnu alias Vicky has been arrested in connection with the case. He was heavily intoxicated at the time of the arrest and is allegedly addicted to drugs, Delhi police said.

Found lying with severe injury marks

According to the police, a PCR (police control room) call was received at the Mayur Vihar police station at around 6:30 am on Friday, June 12, regarding an injured woman lying near Trilokpuri in East Delhi.

Police initially said they did not find the injured woman or the complainant there. When they contacted the caller, they learned he was a rickshaw puller who had already left after informing the authorities.

It was found that an ambulance had shifted the injured woman to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital when police questioned the locals. The victim was identified as a mentally challenged person living on the street, who frequently asked people for money while roaming around the Block 27 area of Trilokpuri.

Her medico-legal case (MLC) report indicated physical assault, as the woman had swelling and superficial injury marks on her face. Although the reports did not indicate rape, investigators invoked charges related to sexual assault and molestation during the initial stages of the investigation.

Want justice like that served in Khoda

It was only after the CCTV footage from nearby areas was inspected that the brutality of the attack came to light. The videos showed the accused attacking the victim with a brick and attempting to rape her.

“Unke kapde bhi nai the shareer pe, unke kapde bhi maange ke hi pinay gaye the (The clothes on their bodies weren’t even their own; they had borrowed them),” said a local woman, outraged by the attack.

“Halath itni kharab hori thi ki woh khoon me nahareahi thi, bilkul open bethi hui thi (Her condition was so critical that she was drenched in blood; she was completely exposed),” another woman recounted.

“Koi Hindu hoti, toh police ki puri fauj hoti, puri gadiya khadi hoti yahan police ke (“If it had been a Hindu, there would have been a whole army of police, a whole lot of police vehicles parked here),” a resident said. “Desh toh Hinduo ka hai hamara thodi hai (The country belongs to the Hindus; it doesn’t belong to us).”

“Haa woh Muslim thi mahila, dharam dekh kar hi insaaf kiya jaata hai (Yes, she was a Muslim woman; justice is dispensed based on religion),” the women said.

“Khoda me jaise hua na katal kara katal ke badle me katal; aisi ho na chahiye iske saath jabhi yeh band hue ga (Like what happened in Khoda, killing in return for killing; this should not happen to him when he is stopped),” the resident said, demanding justice for the victim.

Victim conscious but unable to provide statement

Doctors told investigators that she is conscious but currently unable to provide a coherent statement due to her intellectual disability.

Following the incident, Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence. Police also conducted extensive local inquiries in the area.

Based on the medical examination and available evidence, a case under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station.

The Delhi Police’s investigation continues after the arrest, with several teams consulted to scan the footage and gather local intelligence.