Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh takes oath of RS MP

Earlier, a Delhi Court had granted permission to Sanjay Singh to appear before the Parliament on Tuesday to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2024 2:15 pm IST
Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh takes oath of RS MP
AAP leader Sanjay Singh took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in the Parliament House.

New Delhi: Aam Aadami Party leader Sanjay Singh took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, in the Parliament House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman was present during his oath ceremony.

Earlier, a Delhi Court had granted permission to Sanjay Singh to appear before the Parliament on Tuesday to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

MS Education Academy

Singh is an accused in the Delhi excise policy case. He was recently elected to Rajya Sabha for a second term.

Also Read
Money laundering case: SC to hear AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s bail plea on Mar 19

The court of Special Judge M K Nagpal directed Sanjay Singh not to use his phone or talk to other accused persons. The court also directed the Tihar jail authorities to ensure that the accused is taken to Parliament under adequate security.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4, 2023, following 10 hours of searches at his North Avenue home.

He was the third AAP leader to be arrested in the case, following former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the party’s communications in-charge Vijay Nair.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2024 2:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button