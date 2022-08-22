Delhi: ABVP members clash with JNU security personnel during protest

ABVP students claimed that the protest, which was peaceful, suddenly turned violent as security guards barged in and started misbehaving with them.

Published: 22nd August 2022 7:57 pm IST
ABVP students clash with security guards at JNU on Monday.

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) student wing ABVP clashed with the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) security personnel on Monday while protesting for the release of scholarship money.

Videos of security personnel pushing the protesting students and ABVP cadres chasing security guards have surfaced on social media.

ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar claimed that the protest, which was peaceful, suddenly turned violent as security guards barged in and started misbehaving with them.

“Five students had gone to the department to enquire about the scholarship. Such is the condition of this department that just four staff are left now while there used to be 17 earlier. The students have been suffering for over two years now. They aren’t getting non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) or even Junior Research Fellowship (JRF),” he alleged.

Blaming the officials for being arrogant and unhelpful, the students said that they will not stop protesting unless the scholarship money is released.

