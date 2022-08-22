Delhi: ABVP members clash with JNU security personnel during protest

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) student wing ABVP clashed with the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) security personnel on Monday while protesting for the release of scholarship money.

Videos of security personnel pushing the protesting students and ABVP cadres chasing security guards have surfaced on social media.

ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar claimed that the protest, which was peaceful, suddenly turned violent as security guards barged in and started misbehaving with them.

In this video you can see how ABVP is chasing JNU security guards and attacking them.



These goons have been safeguarded with impunity by JNU admin. This is what impunity does. It produces more and more violence pic.twitter.com/UYBic1QDdy — N Sai Balaji | ఎన్ సాయి బాలాజీ (@nsaibalaji) August 22, 2022

“Five students had gone to the department to enquire about the scholarship. Such is the condition of this department that just four staff are left now while there used to be 17 earlier. The students have been suffering for over two years now. They aren’t getting non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) or even Junior Research Fellowship (JRF),” he alleged.

Blaming the officials for being arrogant and unhelpful, the students said that they will not stop protesting unless the scholarship money is released.