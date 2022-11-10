Delhi air quality ‘poor’, max temp settles at 29.5 deg C

New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday while the maximum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 295.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 62 per cent, they said.