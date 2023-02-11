Delhi Assembly panel asks govt departments to fill vacant posts reserved for SCs/STs

The committee chaired by AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi had earlier written to all the departments in Delhi to share the backlog of vacant SC/ST positions.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th February 2023 10:01 pm IST
West Bengal Assembly
ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of SCs/STs has asked all central and state government departments to fill vacant posts reserved for the communities on priority, a statement said on Saturday.

The committee chaired by AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi had earlier written to all the departments in Delhi to share the backlog of vacant SC/ST positions.

Also Read
Karnataka Congress to hold convention for SCs/STs ahead of next year’s polls

A probe into the matter revealed several ‘Group A’ posts could not be filled due to a delay by the Union Public Service Commission and many ‘Group B’ and ‘Group C’ posts were vacant due to delay on the part of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and state government departments.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th February 2023 10:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button