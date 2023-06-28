Delhi: Aurangzeb Lane renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

New Delhi: The Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens’ Delhi has been renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, New Delhi Municipal Council officials announced on Wednesday.

The NDMC approved the renaming of the road in a meeting of its members.

The NDMC had in August 2015 changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Aurangzeb Lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road.

“An agenda item is placed before the Council to consider renaming ‘Aurangzeb Lane’ under the NDMC area as ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lane’ in terms of clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 231 of the New Delhi Municipal Act, 1994,” NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyaya said.

“The Council has approved the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane as Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Lane,” he added.