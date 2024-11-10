Delhi BJP leader beaten up while checking illegal borewell work: Party

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th November 2024 2:29 pm IST
New Delhi: A BJP leader was allegedly manhandled and thrashed on Sunday by workers of some other party when he was trying to stop illegal borewell work in the Kapashera area of southwest Delhi, the saffron party claimed.

It said the incident happened when BJP leader Tejender Yadav and councilor Jaiveer Rana, accompanied by three-four other party workers, had gone to the area to check the borewell work.

“During the scuffle, Yadav sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is under treatment,” the party statement said.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police.

