MP: Man brutally beaten for spitting gutkha, forced to consume cow dung

The residents demanded that Khan clean the spit with his tongue, subjecting him to further humiliation by forcing him to consume cow dung.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th November 2024 6:38 pm IST
the police rushed to the spot to quell the situation and arrested Khan under CrPC 151 (Photo:X-screen-grab)

A 20-year-old labourer named Imran Khan was severely punished by local residents in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar after he accidentally spat gutkha near a place of worship during Govardhan Puja.

According to the reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, November 2, when Khan was passing through the area where residents of Dhar city were performing Govardhan Puja, he unknowingly spat the chewing tobacco, triggering outrage among the worshippers.

Forced to consume cow dung

However, a video of the assault surfaced on social media on Monday showing locals forcing Khan to clean the spit with his tongue. Khan was subjected to further humiliation forcing him to consume cow dung. Following this brutal treatment, the locals called the police.

Subsequently, the police rushed to the spot to quell the situation and arrested Khan under CrPC 151, which allows preventive detention to ensure public peace.

