Delhi BJP writes ‘protest letter’ against Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th September 2023 2:20 pm IST
DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi: A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders on Monday submitted a “protest letter” at the Tamil Nadu Bhawan here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
VHP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatana Dharma remarks

The “protest letter” submitted by the delegation, which included Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, was addressed to the Tamil Nadu chief minister through the state’s principal resident commissioner in Delhi.

Members and leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, should clear their stand on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s attack on ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Sachdeva said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th September 2023 2:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button