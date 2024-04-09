Delhi: BSF soldiers assault Muslim man carrying Iftari at metro station

A Muslim man carrying ‘Iftari’ in his lunchbox was reportedly stopped and thrashed up by BSF Soldiers at Delhi-Seelampur Metro Station causing widespread outrage on social media platforms.

The incident at Delhi-Seelampur Metro Station on Sunday, April 7, went viral on social media and news outlets.

The man was halted and interrogated by the BSF soldiers when he was reportedly carrying Iftari in his lunchbox. The man alleged that after he objected to their behaviour, they beat him up.

In the purported video, the Muslim man, donning kurta pajama and a skull cap is seen having a verbal spat purportedly over a tiffin box with BSP personnel at the metro station. A second clip soon afterwards depicts the man and a BSP soldier fighting physically.

Following the circulation of the incident on social media platforms, many expressed their shock and anger at the treatment of the Muslim man.

“This is absolutely shameful @CISFHQrs This Muslim youth was beaten up by BSF soldiers for carrying iftari in his lunchbox. Why are we creating such an atmosphere of hate and violence in our country (sic)?” a prominent Indian actress, Swara Bhasker expressed her aghast on X.

Terming the altercation as a hate crime based on religion, Bhasker demanded legal action and an investigation into the matter.

However, the BSF has not yet issued an official statement. The event has sparked worries about the growth of Islamophobia in the country.

The incident comes amidst a rise in incidents of communal violence and hate crimes against Muslims in India. In recent months, there have been several incidents of provocative and offensive slogans being raised, causing tension and fear among the Muslim community.