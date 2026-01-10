Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Jemimah Rodrigues leads Delhi Capitals while Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain for Mumbai Indians.

Women's Premier League
Women's Premier League 2026

Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their Women’s Premier League match on Saturday, January 10.

Jemimah, who is leading DC for the first time after Meg Lanning moved to UP Warriorz ahead of the season, said she is really enjoying the new role.

“First Test, first WC final and now first-time captain. Captaincy I enjoy. My team has taken the pressure off me. This team has fresh energy, preparations in Goa was great,” she said.

Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee are the overseas players, while Nandini Sharma is making her debut for DC.

MI, following their loss to RCB the previous day, made one change by bringing in Triveni Vasistha in place of Saika Ishaque.

The Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskruti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandini Sharma.

