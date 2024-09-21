Delhi CM designate Atishi meets Kejriwal ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Published: 21st September 2024 4:23 pm IST
People will vote to end BJP's 'dictatorship, atrocities': Atishi
Delhi CM designate and AAP leader Atishi Marlena

New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister designate Atishi and leaders who will be part of her cabinet on Saturday met AAP supremo and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this week, Atishi was chosen as the leader of the legislature party after Kejriwal made an unexpected announcement of resigning and only returning as chief minister if people give him “certificate of honesty”.

Atishi and AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot visited Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines before the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4.30 pm.

Atishi and her cabinet will be administered oath by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas.

