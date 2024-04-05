Delhi court allows CBI to question BRS’ K Kavitha in judicial custody

Hyderabad: A Delhi court on Friday, April 5, allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, who is currently in judicial custody in connection to the Delhi excise ‘scam’ policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts allowed the CBI’s application after hearing the submissions of legal counsels representing Kavitha and the central agency.

The CBI had moved the Court stating that the BRS MLC is required to be examined in connection with the evidence that surfaced during further investigation of the case in respect of her involvement in the issue.

The court on Thursday, April 4, reserved its order in the interim bail plea filed by Kavitha in the money laundering case against her in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge (The Prevention of Corruption Act) Kaveri Baweja reserved her verdict after hearing the legal counsels of Kavitha and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the decision of the court will be announced on Monday, April 8.

Appearing for Kavitha, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that she should be granted bail under the proviso of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) (a person who is under the age of 16 or is sick or infirm or a woman, are not ipso facto entitled to bail).

Singhvi also stressed that Kavitha’s son, who is currently taking his exams, needs her presence.

The central agency opposed the bail on both counts.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for ED, said that the exception to women under the proviso to Section 45 of PMLA is for women who lack agency.

Kavitha was remanded to judicial custody until April 9 by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the CBI in the purported Delhi excise scam case. Her bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court on March 22.

The ED apprehended Kavitha on March 15 following a search at her home in Hyderabad. The ED alleged her participation in a money laundering plot associated with the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

During the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented Kavitha with statements from other suspects and scrutinized her mobile phone data for potential evidence tampering.

Kavitha denied awareness of her nephew’s business transactions when questioned by the ED officials. She maintained her innocence, describing the case as politically driven and asserting its illegitimacy.

K Kavitha was accused by the Enforcement Directorate of utilizing Indospirit company to recover kickbacks and being involved in transferring Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

The ED said that Kavitha and the ‘South Group’ collaborated with AAP leaders, offering kickbacks for benefits in the excise policy.

K Kavitha was transferred to Tihar jail by a Delhi court for a 14-day custody related to the liquor policy scam. She was arrested in Hyderabad by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering and is currently held in a women’s jail.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)