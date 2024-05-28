2020 Delhi riots case: Court denies bail to Umar Khalid

Khalid went to the trial court following the Supreme Court's rejection of his bail application on February 14, 2024, due to altered circumstances.

Updated: 28th May 2024 3:41 pm IST
Umar Khalid

A Delhi court on Tuesday, May 28, denied bail to JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Khalid is an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. He has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected the bail plea. The detailed order is awaited.

The trial court first rejected bail to Khalid in March 2022. He then approached the High Court which also denied him bail in October 2022, following which he filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)

