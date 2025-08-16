Delhi court fines surgeon for throwing rice in courtroom, sparking black magic scare

A man was sentenced to imprisonment by a Delhi court until the court’s rising for the day after he threw rice inside the courtroom, intentionally creating a scene, disturbing the court proceedings, and sparking black magic among the lawyers.

The incident occurred on August 11 in the courtroom of Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon. Court staff reported the situation to the judge, who then directed the accused to clean up the area. Additionally, professional cleaners were called in.

Surgeon by profession, the accused, Dr Chander Vibhas, apologised for his action, going down on his knees to do so after the disruption. His lawyer, who was appearing virtually, even sought time to appear in the courtroom.

“Till the time the sweeper comes, the court proceedings have been halted at the request of counsels present since they suspect black magic by the accused,” the judge said.

She stated that Section 267 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses intentional insults or interruptions to a public servant during judicial proceedings, serves to protect the court’s functioning from harassment or disruption.

Additionally, mentioning the Maharashtra law against black magic, the judge emphasised the duty to protect society from these rituals. He was let off with a ₹2,000 fine and a promise not to engage in such behaviour again.