Delhi court grants transit custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to Gujarat ATS

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday granted transit custody of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a cross-border smuggling case.

The agency wants to question Bishnoi about any possible ties to Pakistan because it believes there is a chance that his associates are involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already zeroed in on Bishnoi for his possible links to anti-Indian elements in Pakistan.

Bishnoi was also involved in cross-border drugs trafficking and a Nigerian woman was working for him, claimed the Gujarat ATS, which now wants to interrogate the gangster in connection with the Al-Tayyasa boat matter in which 38.994 kg heroin worth Rs 194.97 crore was recovered from the Mitha Port in Gujarat.

“Six Pakistani nationals who were on board the boat were held. Later, it was learnt that the consignment was sent for Bishnoi by Pakistan-based handlers under the supervision of a Nigerian woman. Calls were made from Punjab jail. While two of the accused have been interrogated, we want to quiz Bishnoi for which his production warrant is being sought,” a source said earlier.