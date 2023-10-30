Delhi: Court to hear Gehlot’s appeal against defamation complaint on Nov 1

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on November 1 arguments on an appeal filed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a complaint by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accusing the Congress leader of defamation.

Additional Sessions Judge M K Nagpal also said that the order passed earlier, directing a magisterial court here to refrain from passing the final order in the complaint until the next date of hearing, will continue till November 1.

The judge fixed the date on a request made jointly by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and advocate Mudit Jain, appearing for Shekhawat and Gehlot, respectively.

“At joint request, list the matter now at 12.30 pm on the date already fixed i.e. November 1, 2023 for conclusion of arguments on behalf of the respondent and also for rebuttal arguments at the scheduled time i.e. 2 pm on that day… Interim orders to continue till the next date of hearing,” the judge said.

The judge had earlier refused to stay the proceedings in the complaint, but allowed Gehlot to appear before a metropolitan magistrate through video conference.

A magisterial court is hearing Union minister and senior Rajasthan BJP leader Shekhawat’s complaint over Gehlot’s remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam in the state.

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

Shekhawat, the Union Jal Shakti Minister and MP from Jodhpur, has alleged in his complaint before the metropolitan magistrate that Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had said the accused “prima facie” made defamatory imputations against the complainant, knowing and intending to harm his reputation.

The judge also took note of the submission made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Shekhawat, that the allegations in the complaint were supported by all complainant’s witnesses during their deposition.

Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Gehlot, by way of press conferences, media reports and social media posts publicly defamed him.