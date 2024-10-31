Delhi: Delivery boy scolds customer for ordering chicken biryani during Deepawali

A Reddit user from Delhi shared his astonishment over what happened after he ordered chicken biryani for himself, as the food delivery person scolded him for ordering non-veg food during Deepawali season, and suggesting him to eat something ‘clean’.

The Reddit post read “Ordered chicken biryani from biryani blues, just after the guy put in the OTP, he said “bhaiya suno, ye bhot galat kar rahe ho aap, theek nahi hai dharm me ye“, meaning ‘listen brother, what you are doing is very wrong, it is not right as per religion’.

I said “kya hua bhaiya?” meaning ‘what happened brother?’

He said “ye sab chicken mutton ye sab diwali ke baad kha lena, kuch saaf khalo diwali take“, translating to ‘eat all these chicken and mutton after Diwali, till that you could eat something clean’.

“I froze up with a guilty smile man”, the post said.

“Mann hi maardiya bhai bilkul, subah se bhukha tha mai, on top of that I’m scared ki usne kuch mila na diya ho biryani me” the Reddit user said, meaning his heart was broken after hearing the comments from the delivery person.

The Reddit user went on to say that he had ordered the biryani as he had been hungry since morning, and after the reaction from the delivery person, the customer even got scared that the delivery agent could have mixed any toxic substance in the biryani to make a point.

“What should I do? I have his number and name, he knows my home, if I report him he might make a scene.” the biryani eater added in confusion.

The post took Redditt on a storm of comments, with users commenting on India’s growing intolerance of other people’s food choices.

Another user took this opportunity to share an experience when he ordered beef dishes online.

Nevertheless, Biryani remains one of the top dishes ordered in not just Delhi, but in the entire country. Taking account of the total biryani orders in 2023, the food delivery app Zomato humorously illustrated that the year’s biryani orders could fill eight Qutb Minar in Delhi.