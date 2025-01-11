Delhi elections: 29 candidates announced in BJP’s second list

Delhi will hold single-phase Assembly elections on February 5. Counting will take place on February 8.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 11th January 2025 9:30 pm IST
'Ghulam kya mange - Azadi': Kapil Mishra's dig at Cong internal war
BJP leader Kapil Mishra (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, January 11 announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra will fight from Karawal Nagar constituency.

It is interesting to note that Mishra, in 2015, had won the Karawal Nagar constituency on an Aam Admi Party (AAP) ticket defeating BJP’s then candidate and four-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht by a margin of 44,431 votes.

It has fielded Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, from the Moti Nagar constituency.

Also Read
Delhi Assembly elections on Feb 5, counting on Feb 8

On January 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Delhi will hold single-phase Assembly elections on February 5. Counting will take place on February 8.

With the second list, the party has so far named candidates for 58 seats for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 11th January 2025 9:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button