Delhi elections: 29 candidates announced in BJP’s second list

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, January 11 announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra will fight from Karawal Nagar constituency.

It is interesting to note that Mishra, in 2015, had won the Karawal Nagar constituency on an Aam Admi Party (AAP) ticket defeating BJP’s then candidate and four-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht by a margin of 44,431 votes.

It has fielded Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, from the Moti Nagar constituency.

On January 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Delhi will hold single-phase Assembly elections on February 5. Counting will take place on February 8.

With the second list, the party has so far named candidates for 58 seats for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

