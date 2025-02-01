Delhi elections: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for BJP

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will campaign in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh CM will travel to Delhi on Sunday and join the election rallies of BJP candidates contesting in areas with significant Telugu population.

Naidu’s TDP is one of BJP’s biggest partners in the National Democratic Alliance in the parliament.

Another NDA ally, Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party is also expected to join the saffron party’s election campaigning in a final push to secure maximum Telugu votes.

There are about 10 lakh Telugu-speaking voters in Delhi and Naidu’s presence can potentially influence the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Union budget pro-people, progressive: Andhra CM

Naidu welcomed the Union budget for 2025-26 terming it as pro-people and progressive and reflecting the vision for a Viksit Bharat (developed India) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister highlighted the budget prioritised the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers, including identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Union Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a pro-people and progressive budget,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, the CM observed that the budget marked a significant step toward national prosperity, serving as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint.

“Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our country’s economy. I welcome this budget,” Naidu added.