Delhi excise case: Arvind Kejriwal to stay in jail till Tuesday

Earlier, a Delhi trial court had granted bail to the Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st June 2024 5:10 pm IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI)

Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the trial court’s order giving bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The high court also issued notice to Kejriwal seeking his response on ED’s plea challenging the trial court’s June 20 order by which he was granted bail.

“Till the pronouncement of this order, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” a vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said.

The court said it was reserving the order for 2-3 days as it wanted to go through the entire records.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a 48-hour deferral in signing the bail bond following the pronouncement of the order. It was firmly denied by the trial court.

(With PTI inputs)

