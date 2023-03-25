Delhi excise policy case: Court to hear Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case on April 5

New Delhi: A court on Saturday adjourned till April 5 the hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementing the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi.

Special Judge MK Nagpal adjourned the hearing after Sisodia’s counsel sought more time to prepare a detailed response to ED’s submission on the bail plea.

Sisodia moved the bail plea on Tuesday and the court sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response by March 25.

On Wednesday, after seven days of questioning by the ED, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

On Friday, the court reserved its order on a separate bail plea moved by Sisodia in the excise policy case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Special Judge Nagapal said the court will pronounce its order on the bail plea in the CBI case on March 31.

The ED arrested the former Delhi deputy chief minister on March 9 at Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

The CBI arrested him on February 26.