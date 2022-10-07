Delhi Excise Policy scam: 35 locations across country raided; Hyderabad on list

This is the third time when the central agency is conducting raids in connection with the Excise Policy Scam. So far, it has raided around 100 locations.

7th October 2022
Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in 35 locations in three states in connection with Delhi’s Excise Policy Scam.

According to ED sources, the raids that started early Friday morning are underway in Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. It was during the interrogation of Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the central agency’s custody, that they found out Punjab and Andhra Pradesh connections in the case.

More teams in Hyderabad are carrying out raids on locations of a few manufacturers and businessmen directly or indirectly involved in the scam.

Mahendru was earlier placed under arrest by the ED. It was the second arrest in the Excise Policy scam and first arrest by the ED.

No ED official was available to comment on the matter.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.

Now, the probe agency is collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering. The ED is trying to make a water tight case by trying to unearth the layering of laundered money.

The probe in the matter is on.

