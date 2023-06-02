Delhi Excise Policy scam: Sisodia produced before CBI court via video conferencing

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2023 12:40 pm IST
Manish Sisodia (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday produced before a CBI court here via video conferencing in connection with the Excise Policy scam case.

The CBI had recently filed its first supplementary charge sheet in the case in which Sisodia, along with others, has been made accused.

The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

MS Education Academy

Sisodia was brought to the lock up of the court room from where he was produced before the judge through video conferencing.

The court directed the CBI to provide copies of the charge sheet and relevant documents to all the accused.

Also Read
Excise policy case: Probe against Sisodia complete, says ED

It fixed July 6 as the next date of hearing.

During Friday’s proceedings, accused Arjun Pandey sought exemption from appearing in court, citing his inability to attend due to him being outside Delhi.

Sisodia, Pandey, Bucchi Babu Gorantla and Amandeep Dhall have been named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

The CBI made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2023 12:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button