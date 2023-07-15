Delhi flood: Over 10 students trapped in floodwater rescued

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th July 2023 9:08 pm IST
Flooding in Delhi
New Delhi: Locals wade through a flooded road near Marghat Wale Hanuman Mandir as the swollen Yamuna river floods nearby areas, at Jamuna Bazar in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023. After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

New Delhi: More than 10 students who were trapped in the floodwater of the Yamuna river at a school in north Delhi have been successfully rescued, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on Saturday, at about 1 p.m., an information was received at Kashmere Gate police station that around 10-12 students were stuck inside a school, Dharma Sangh Vidyalaya Gurukul.

“On receiving the information, the Station House Officer along with a police team reached the spot and, in cooperation with the National Disaster Response Force, rescued all 12 students who are now safe and sound,” the DCP added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescued more than 30 trainees from the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in Delhi’s ITO area.

According to the director of DFS, Atul Garg, the fire department received an emergency call at 11.20 a.m. about the situation at IIPA.

“Without delay, the DFS personnel rushed to the scene to assess the situation and initiate the rescue operation. The primary concern was the safety and the well-being of the 33 trainees from the Indian Statistical Service who found themselves trapped at the institute due to rising water levels,” said Garg.

