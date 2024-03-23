Delhi: Flyer smuggles Rs 4.33 crore of gold from Muscat, held

Customs officials arrested an Nigerian national coming from the city of Muscat, Oman for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 4.33 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at Delhi airport on Saturday, March 23.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passenger was arrested based on intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold weighing 7147 grams.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from him.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.