Delhi gears up for G-20 Summit; 6.75L flower, foliage pots to adorn roads, venues
New Delhi: Redeveloped and illuminated G20 logos and many stone-carved statue installed at the nearest prominent footpath and road roundabout of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in preparations for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As many as 6.75 lakh pots of flowering and foliage plants will adorn the 61 roads and venues associated with the G-20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office said on Sunday.

“After a preparatory meeting headed by the L-G V.K. Saxena, directions were issued identifying agencies who would undertake this drive and they were tasked with procuring specific number of plants, pots, preferably from their own nurseries. This resulted in seamless coordination between five departments, agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants, with LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months,” the Raj Niwas said.

It further said that while the Forest Department and the Delhi Parks & Garden Society has placed 3.75 lakh plants — 1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering plants, PWD has placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), DDA has placed 1 lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), NDMC has placed 1 lakh pots and MCD has placed 50,000 pots.

“While 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G-20 Summit. The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, ITPO, etc,” the L-G office added.

