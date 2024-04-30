Delhi HC denies bail in 2008 serial blasts case, urges speedy trial

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail applications of three individuals accused in connection with the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Delhi, which resulted in 26 fatalities and injuries to 135 people.

The Division Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Shalinder Kaur, upheld the trial court’s decision to deny bail to Mubeen Kadar Shaikh, Saquib Nisar, and Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy.

The Bench noted the significant delay in the trial proceedings, acknowledging that the accused have been in custody since 2008.

Consequently, it directed the trial court to increase the frequency of hearings, mandating that the case be taken up at least twice a week to ensure a timely conclusion.

Currently, proceedings are held every Saturday.

The court noted the complexity of the trial, mentioning that out of 497 cited witnesses, 198 were dropped, and 282 have been examined, leaving only 17 more to testify.

The severity of the charges played a crucial role in the court’s decision to deny bail.

For instance, Mubeen Kadar Shaikh, a qualified computer engineer, was described as an active member of the Indian Mujahideen’s Media Cell, allegedly involved in preparing the content of terror-related communications.

The Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the blasts, which targeted locations such as Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, and Greater Kailash, through emails sent to media outlets.