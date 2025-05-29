Delhi HC grants police protection to journalist in MP police assault case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 28, ordered police protection for a journalist after he alleged he was harassed, threatened, and stripped by police inside a station in Bhind, MP, on May 3.

Amarkant Singh Chouhan is the Bhind bureau chief of Swaraj Express news channel. On Wednesday, the journalist approached the HC citing “reasonable threats to his life and personal liberty” as well as those of his family. He particularly mentioned Bhind superintendent of police Asit Yadav in his petition.

In his petition, the Chouhan said that he was targeted by the police while reporting illegal sand mining in the Chambal River.

Along with Chouhan, two other journalists – Pritam Singh Rajawat, who runs a YouTube channel, Shashikant Goyal, who runs a news portal – were also assaulted.

Following the incident, Chouhan escaped to New Delhi.

The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to provide protection to Chouhan for two months. The court also asked the Chouhan to approach