Delhi HC lets Nizamuddin Markaz mosque to remain open till Oct 14

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the extension of an interim order permitting the reopening of five floors of the mosque premises in the Nizamuddin Markaz till October 14 for offering prayers.

Extending the April 1 interim order, Justice Jasmeet Singh said it will continue till the next date of hearing on October 14.

The Markaz has remained shut since March 3, 2020, following a spurt in Covid-positive cases on the premises.

On March 16, the HC had allowed the opening of the mosque for people with the same terms and conditions in view of the Shab-e-Barat.

The same bench, while allowing the plea of the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to ease restrictions during Ramzan, asked them to ensure the strict follow up of Covid protocols and social distancing norms.

It also made it clear that no lectures can take place on the premises, including “Tablighi activities”, and directed that only prayers can be offered. It further directed the management to monitor the crowd with CCTV cameras on each floor.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have asked Markaz’s management to re-install the “missing CCTV cameras at the entrance and the exit gates as well as the staircase of each floor”.

On March 16, while permitting the worshippers for Shab-e-Barat, the court had said: “Once they say that they will maintain Covid protocol, then it is fine. It should be left to the wisdom of the devotees.”

However, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines, only less than a hundred people can be allowed on each floor.