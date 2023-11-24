Delhi Horror: Juvenile stabber previously involved in deadly Rs 100 robbery

New Delhi: The juvenile, who stabbed a 17-year-old over 70 times during a street robbery here, had killed a man along with three others for robbing Rs 100 in Delhi’s Jafrabad last year, a source said on Thursday.

“In 2022, the juvenile was sent to a correctional home for the murder. Though he came out after a one year sentence, the other three are still in prison,” said the source.

“He was inspired by the infamous Hashim Baba gang and wanted to create terror in the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, the social media posts of the accused also hints at his inclination towards violence or “thirst for blood”.

He had shared videos on his social media account, displaying knives, firearms, and footage of himself within court premises portraying a criminal image, possibly fostering a misguided sense of pride.

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stabbing the teenager, disturbing visuals surfaced on Thursday showing the accused dancing over the body, “celebrating” the heinous act.

In the CCTV footage, the accused minor could be seen dragging the body into a narrow lane and repeatedly stabbing the victim on the neck to ensure his death.

He also kicks the lifeless body on the head multiple times. The disturbing scene concludes with the assailant standing over the body and engaging in a macabre dance.

The incident took place at Janta Mazdoor Colony in North-East Delhi’s Welcome area on Tuesday.

“The motive behind murder was robbery. The boy first choked the victim and when he fell unconscious, he stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of Rs 350,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), Joy Tirkey.