Delhi: Indian flyer from Doha held for smuggling gold in toffee wrapper

The smuggled gold worth Rs 17.47 lakh has been seized and further investigation is on.

Delhi: Flyer from Doha held for smuggling gold in toffee wrapper
New Delhi: Customs officials in Delhi arrested an Indian national coming from Doha for smuggling gold concealed inside toffee wrappers.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Wednesday, December 11.

In a post on X on Thursday,  December 12, Delhi Customs said that the 22-year-old Rajasthani passenger travelling from Doha to Delhi by flight no AI 972 was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs.

He tried to outsmart customs by hiding 240 grams of gold chains inside toffee wrappers valued Rs 17.47 lakh.

“Sharp-eyed officers spotted suspicious images during baggage X-rays, leading to the sweet discovery! Life may be like a box of chocolates, but customs always takes the last pick!,” it added.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from him. Further investigations are underway.

