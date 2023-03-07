Delhi: Kashmiri student attacked by auto driver over fare

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Kashmiri student was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by an auto-rickshaw driver following an argument over fare in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Mehreen Riyaz, they said.

According to police, the woman took the auto-rickshaw from her paying guest accommodation in Shaheen Bagh’s Noor Nagar to CC Market in New Friends Colony on Monday.

“After reaching the market, an altercation took place between her and the auto driver over the issue of fare. The infuriated auto driver then attacked her with a sharp object. She received injuries in her lower abdomen,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The preliminary inquiry has revealed that the incident took place over the mode of payment of fare, a police official said.

The alleged driver demanded cash, while the victim wanted to pay online mode, however, the investigation is underway, the official said.

On her complaint, a case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the NFC police station, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to identify the driver, he said.

According to a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has requested the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena’s office to look into the matter.

Says, FIR No. 96/23 U/S 324 /506 IPC has been registered, Massive manhunt launched to nab the Culprit@ANI @PTI_News @IndianExpress @TimesNow @HindustanTimes pic.twitter.com/SV6rbFxjX6 — J&K Students Association (@JKSTUDENTSASSO) March 7, 2023

The student is pursuing a medical degree from Holy Family College of Nursing. She was attacked by an auto driver with a sharp object near NFC Delhi, it stated.