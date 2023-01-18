Delhi L-G acting like tribal chieftain to appease his big boss: Sisodia

The Supreme Court had told in 1998 that administrator means that the L-G will work on the advice of the elected government, Sisodia added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 18th January 2023 5:58 pm IST
Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, claimed on Wednesday that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena is acting like a ‘tribal chieftain to appease his big boss’.

While addressing the winter session of Delhi Assembly, Sisodia said, “Baba Saheb (B.R. Ambedkar) had mentioned municipal governance in the fifth entry in List II in the Constitution. Local governance is a transfer subject. But the L-G is neither following democracy, nor the Constitution.”

Referring to the L-G, Sisodia said, “He is acting like the chieftain of a tribe who is told that it is your job to oppress the people of this tribe. We have seen in movies that the chieftain of the clan obeys his elder chieftain to please him.”

Also Read
PM Modi using Guvs to halt work in Telangana, same situation in Delhi: Kejriwal

The Supreme Court had told in 1998 that administrator means that the L-G will work on the advice of the elected government, Sisodia added.

“Vijendra Gupta ji (BJP MLA), your party does not give respect to the educated people. Your party only gives respect to those who open emergency gates in airplanes,” Sisodia said.

Blaming the L-G over the appointment of presiding officer for the Mayoral polls for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Sisodia said, “The L-G is lying that I sent six names for the presiding officer. I had sent only one name. The L-G needed to give his opinion, not take a decision.”

“Similarly, in the appointment of aldermen, the names came from the BJP and by putting pressure on the officials, they (BJP) got the notification done,” Sisodia claimed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button