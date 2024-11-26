Delhi-like air quality in Hyderabad? TGPCB clarifies 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has dismissed social media claims suggesting Hyderabad’s air quality is deteriorating to levels seen in Delhi.

On Monday, the board urged citizens to rely on Solutions for Air-pollution Mitigation through Engagement, Engineering and Research (SAMEER), the official app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), for accurate Air Quality Index (AQI) updates.

Highlighting recent data, TGPCB reported that Hyderabad’s AQI over the past three days November 22, 23, and 24 remained in the “moderate” category, with readings of 120, 123, and 123, respectively. Officials emphasized that the city’s AQI generally stays in the “good” to “moderate” range, well below 200, depending on the season.

“The AQI is typically better during the rainy season and moderate in winter,” TGPCB officials explained, adding that the city’s air quality is not alarming.

The board also clarified that discrepancies arise because many third-party apps calculate AQI using air quality standards from Europe and the United States, which differ from India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards. “These global standards often show higher AQI levels that are not applicable to Telangana,” the TGPCB stated.

Citizens were advised to rely on accurate and verified data to avoid unnecessary panic regarding Hyderabad’s air quality.