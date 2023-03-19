Delhi liquor scam : BRS MLC Kavitha leaves for Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha left for New Delhi on a special flight, amid uncertainty on whether she would appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), from Begumpet Airport here on Sunday.

Kavitha was accompanied by IT Minister and elder brother KT Rama Rao and MP Santosh Kumar. According to sources, advocates and senior members of the BRS legal cell have also headed to Delhi.

On March 16, she skipped the ED asserting that no woman shall be compelled to attend as a witness anywhere other than where she resides. She had authorized BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar to appear before the ED on her behalf.

In her letter, Kavita stated that since the petition filed by her in the Supreme Court is listed on March 24, its outcome must be awaited before any further proceedings with respect to the summons issued by the ED.

However, hours after receiving the letter from Kumar, the ED issued a fresh summons to Kavitha asking her to appear before the agency on March 20.

Earlier, the daughter of CM K Chandrashekar Rao was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate on March 11. Kavitha was summoned on March 16 but she skipped her appearance and sought time. She has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the summons in the case.

She expressed apprehensions that the ED might adopt highly coercive tactics and even resort to third-degree measures in connection with their purported investigations.

Kavitha has alleged a political conspiracy behind the ED summons and termed it as an “extended arm” of the Central Government. She alleged that she was summoned by the probe agency on the basis of statements made under threat and coercion.