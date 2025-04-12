Delhi man arrested for sexually assaulting stray dog

Naushad, a resident of Gandhi Mohalla Gandhi Nagar, was arrested in connection with the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th April 2025 7:04 pm IST
New Delhi: A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi’s Shahdara area for allegedly sexually assaulting a stray dog, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred on April 7, came to light after a complaint was received from Renu, a member of the animal welfare organisation, police said.

“She alleged that a man had engaged in a sexual act with a stray dog near Street No. 15, Nala area of Kailash Nagar on April 7 around 10 pm,” a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Gandhi Nagar Police Station, he added.

Naushad, a resident of Gandhi Mohalla Gandhi Nagar, was arrested in connection with the case. Police said he works as a water supplier in the area.

During interrogation, Naushad confessed to committing the offence in an inebriated state. He has been booked and further investigation is underway, he added.

