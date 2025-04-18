Delhi Minister signals action against illegal loudspeakers at mosques, temples

New Delhi: Signalling a drive against illegal use of loudspeakers at places of worship, including mosques and temples, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday promised to enforce the Supreme Court orders on curbing noise pollution.

“Everyone must adhere to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court regarding the use of loudspeakers,” said Sirsa during an inspection visit in Rajouri Garden constituency.

He also ordered strict action against illegal and unlicensed raw meat shops, dhabas, polluting tandoors, illegal denim factories and dyeing units.

During the inspection visit, Sirsa said the operation of commercial activities and industrial units in residential areas was significantly contributing to pollution.

He ordered strict action against civic and environmental violations in residential areas that adversely affect the residents’ quality of life.

The Minister asked officials to take stern action, stating, “Illegal activities will not be tolerated.”

“I have been informed by residents many times that illegal encroachments on roads, illegal raw meat shops, illegal and polluting establishments, as well as illegal parking, make it difficult for them, especially women, to move on the roads freely. They are to be removed on a priority basis,” he said.

He also instructed the officials to address waterlogging on a priority basis. “The accumulation of dirt and water on roads not only spreads pollution and disease but also makes it extremely difficult for citizens to move around safely,” he said.

Sirsa said the Delhi Government is dedicated to transforming the city into a cleaner, greener, and more livable urban space through proactive governance and continuous stakeholder engagement.

“With a clear vision for sustainable development, Delhi aspires to become a world-class, pollution-free city that offers enhanced amenities and a better quality of life for all its citizens,” said the Minister